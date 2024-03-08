SBU declared the suspicion to the occupier in captivity, who had previously shot a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to a captured Russian militant who had previously shot a prisoner of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A gunner of the "Storm-V" assault unit of the 127th motorized rifle division of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation Dmitrii Kurashov received suspicion.

According to the investigation, on January 6, 2024, Kurashov shot a captured soldier of the Armed Forces in the area of the village of Priyutne in Zaporizhzhia.

Despite the fact that the military man of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came out of the dugout with his hands raised and knelt down, which indicated his intention to surrender, Kurashov shot at least three times aimed at the captured Ukrainian. Soon after, the soldiers of the Armed Forces captured Kurashov and his colleagues.

During the interrogation at SBU, another captured occupier "turned in" Kurashov, and the special service found evidence of his guilt. Kurashov is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.