Mandatory and forced evacuation will be carried out from populated areas in the Kupyansk area

Forced and mandatory evacuation will be carried out in some settlements in the Kupyansk area.

Such a decision was adopted by the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region, informed the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

Children will be forcibly evacuated with their parents, guardians or other people who are the legal representatives of the children. The evacuation will take place from 18 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka territorial communities.

There is information that there are 110 minors living in the Velykyi Burluk community, and 51 — in the Vilkhuvatka community.

There is also a decision on mandatory evacuation of residents of 57 settlements.