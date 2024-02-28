The Russians shelled Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region. Among the dead is a child

Russian occupiers hit the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. They hit the territory of the railway station.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The Russian strike killed two people — a 48-year-old man and a six-year-old girl. The childʼs mother was seriously injured.

According to Syniehubov, at the next meeting of the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region, the issue of the forced evacuation of families with children from all settlements in the Kupyansk region will be considered.

Earlier that day, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the city of Kupyansk, killing two men.