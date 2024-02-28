The occupiers dropped aerial bombs on Kupyansk. Two people were killed

The Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, killing two men. There may still be people under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the occupiers hit the Church of Jesus Christ. A 58-year-old shepherd found himself under the rubble — he died. The premises of the cafe were also damaged. A 39-year-old man died there, his sister was injured, residential buildings and civil infrastructure were also damaged.

In addition, the Russians shelled the village of Ploske in the Velykoburlutska community. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.