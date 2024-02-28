Air defenses shot down 10 out of 10 Shahed drones overnight. The Russians also launched missiles

On the night of February 28, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 10 of 10 launched Shahed drones within Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians also launched S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region.

The Odesa City Council writes that the wreckage of the downed drone damaged the transformer of one of the critical infrastructure facilities. There was a short circuit and a fire. There were no casualties, and the fire was extinguished.