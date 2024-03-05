GUR showed a video of the attack of Magura V5 drones on “Sergei Kotov”

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) showed a video of the attack by naval drones on the Russian patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergei Kotov".

Later, GUR published the interception of the Russians after the attack on the “Sergei Kotov” ship.

The commander of the 184th brigade of ships protecting the water area (Novorossiysk), under whose command the ship was destroyed, described the details of the attack: the "Sergei Kotov" was attacked by 5 naval drones at 00:50, the crew knew about the risks of the attack, and the ship itself was under the cover of a helicopter.

On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Group 13 attacked the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Sergei Kotov", and sank it.

Ukrainian intelligence said that among the crew of the patrol ship there are dead sailors and wounded, although part of the crew was able to evacuate. It is known about more than 10 ambulances that were called to the nearest part of the land.

This ship was launched in 2021. It is armed with powerful radar systems and some air defense systems, which makes it possible to use it as a mobile air defense or radar vehicle. This ship protected more important ships and objects, in particular the Crimean Bridge. "Sergei Kotov" together with the cruiser "Moskva" took part in the attack on Snake Island in February 2022.