The General Staff informed that the Russians lost another 1 070 soldiers. There were 74 encounters at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated Russian losses as of March 3 and the current situation at the front.

There were 74 encounters during the day.

In the Kupyansk direction (Kharkiv region), the enemy carried out 7 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Tabaivka settlements, trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Lyman direction (Donbas), 4 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Terny (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region). In the Bakhmut direction, 6 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Andriivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region). In the Avdiivka direction, 28 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomayske, and Nevelske (Donetsk region). On the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russians in the districts of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Prechystivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk region), where the enemy tried to break through the defenses 22 times.

In the Orykhiv direction (Zaporizhzhia region), the enemy carried out one attack in the vicinity of the Robotyne point.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions and have repelled two attacks.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, on March 4, the occupiers lost an estimated 1 070 soldiers (killed/wounded), nine tanks, 28 armored vehicles, 48 artillery systems and three anti-aircraft guns, two air defense systems, 18 drones, one cruise missile, 49 vehicles and nine special vehicles. The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: