30,000 tourniquets were found in the warehouses of the Armed Forces Medical Command in the Zhytomyr region — they had been stored there for almost a year

The audit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed 30,000 tourniquets, which were stored in the warehouses of the Medical Forces Command for almost a year. Some have already been issued to the military.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Auditors of the Ministry of Defense discovered almost 30,000 new high-quality US SOF medical tourniquets in the warehouse of one of the military units under the command of the Medical Forces in Zhytomyr region," the agency said.

These turnstiles were received back in April 2023, and only half a year later the military unit issued 458 of them to soldiers.

After the audit, the responsible officials began to issue turnstiles, now almost a third are with the military. They also began to issue other medical supplies, which were stored in warehouses in significant quantities for a long time — in particular, individual first-aid kits and backpacks for combat medics.

"The task of the internal audit of the Ministry of Defense is not only to identify cases of abuse and respond to them, but also to prevent inefficient use of military resources. Through more effective planning, increased accountability, solidarity at all levels of decision-making," commented Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Dzhigyr.