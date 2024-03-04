France invests €5 million in the reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast

The Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine, the Chernihiv region and the French agency for international technical cooperation Expertise France concluded a Memorandum on cooperation in the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region.

The press service of the Ministry of Reconstruction writes about this.

Joint work is already underway on projects for which France has allocated €5 million. Among the projects:

conservation works on the roof of the regional academic theater in Chernihiv;

support of Ukrainian startups and innovations at the local level, in particular in the Chernihiv region;

provision of priority assistance in the field of health care, restoration of anti-radiation shelters in central hospitals of Chernihiv Oblast;

support of local self-government bodies in recovery and decentralization.

A Steering Committee is also being created, which consists of representatives of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Chernihiv regional military administration, mAIDan Ukraine program (Expertise France), and the French Embassy in Ukraine. It is necessary for the implementation of the Memorandum.

Previously, France had already provided the Chernihiv region with humanitarian aid and support in the field of transport and infrastructure, in the restoration of cultural and health care institutions, in matters of damage assessment and regional reconstruction planning.