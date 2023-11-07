Germany provided Ukraine with a €700 000 grant to restore the Internet in the frontline regions

Ukraine received a €700 000 grant from the government of Germany to restore the Internet in the de-occupied frontline regions.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

70 telecom companies operating in Kyiv (excluding the capital), Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Luhansk regions will receive assistance of up to €10 000.

Funds can be spent on:

equipment and materials;

payment of electricity bills;

rent;

payments necessary to maintain networks;

salary

Providers must apply by November 30 to receive the grant.