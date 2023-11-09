Latvia will provide €5 million for the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region

Director of the Department of Economic Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Kristaps Brusbardis visited Chernihiv. There he stated that in 2024 his country will provide €5 million for the reconstruction of the Chernihiv region.

The Chernihiv Regional Military Administration writes about this.

According to the official, Chernihiv remains a priority region for Latvia. Therefore, almost €5 million will be allocated to the aid budget for next year specifically for reconstruction.

Latvia is considering the transfer of generators, assistance in the reconstruction of the region directly from the Regional Military Administration or in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, as well as the organization of trainings for specialists involved in planning the reconstruction of the region.

The Chernihiv Regional Military Administration offered the following options for cooperation: assistance in the reconstruction of the rehabilitation center on Chornovola Street in Chernihiv, purchase of anti-radiation equipment for the childrenʼs regional hospital and repair of the regional hospitalʼs infectious disease department, which was damaged during the war.

This year, Latvia handed over materials for reconstruction in Yahidne, humanitarian aid and modular houses to the Chernihiv region. Children from the region went to Latvia for rehabilitation.