Rescuers completed search operations in Odesa. A total of 12 people died, including 5 children

Rescuers completed search and rescue operations in Odesa. A total of 12 people, including 5 children, died as a result of the Russian attack on the high-rise building. The youngest victim, Timofey, was only 4 months old.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The bodies of all the dead were retrieved from the rubble. These are, in particular, four-month-old Timofey, seven-month-old Lisa, Mark, who is not yet three years old, eight-year-old Zlata, and ten-year-old Serhii.