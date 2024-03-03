The bodies of two children were found under the rubble in Odessa. The death toll rose to 12

In Odesa, the bodies of a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were found under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a high-rise building. Thus, the number of victims after the Russian strike increased to 12 people.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, announced this.

Kiper says that the dead boyʼs name is Serhiy, and the girlʼs name is Zlata. The command of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote that the military couple, Oleg and Tetyana Kravtsiv, died in the attack on Odesa. Their children — Serhii, Zlata, and seven-month-old Lisa — also died.

Earlier, rescuers also found the bodies of four-month-old Timofey and Mark, who was less than three years old.