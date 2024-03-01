Russia was officially excluded from the Danube Commission and fined

As of today, Russia has been excluded from the Danube Commission. As of March 1, the member states of the Commission no longer recognize their obligations to Russia under the founding Belgrade Convention.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

Until February 29, Russia could leave the Commission on its own, but did not do so. In addition, for the first time in history, the Commission imposed a fine on Russia for non-payment of contributions after its removal from the organization in March 2022.

"I am grateful to the Danube Commission, our Danube partners and everyone who helped make this historic decision. Aggressors and terrorists have no place at any authoritative international forums," concluded Dmytro Kuleba.

The Danube Commission is an international intergovernmental organization established by the Convention on the Regime of Navigation on the Danube, signed in Belgrade on August 18, 1948. Its main goals are: the development of free navigation on the Danube for merchant ships, economic and cultural ties, etc.

The Commission includes Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Ukraine and Croatia.