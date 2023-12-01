Russia was expelled from the Council of the International Maritime Organization

Russia was not re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024-2025.
This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
"A fair decision, because no one has done more damage to free shipping in recent decades than Russia. I am grateful to the members of the IMO for this responsible step," he wrote in X.
- The International Maritime Organization is an intergovernmental specialized agency of the United Nations. It deals with the fight against trade discrimination, and also adopts norms and standards for safety at sea and for the prevention of environmental pollution by ships. It monitors the freedom of navigation and the implementation of maritime conventions.