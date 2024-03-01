Opposition leader Aleksei Navalny was buried in Moscow. Thousands of Russians came to farewell

The farewell and burial of the Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny took place in Moscow.
This is reported by Meduza and The Insider.
They mourned Navalny in the Moscow cathedral for less than 20 minutes. Only relatives and friends were allowed into the church. Navalnyʼs wife was not present at the funeral. After the ceremony, the coffin with the politicianʼs body was taken out of the church and taken to the Borysiv cemetery.
Several thousand people came to the church and then to the cemetery. They threw flowers at the catafalque and shouted slogans such as "We will not forgive!", "No war!" and "Glory to the heroes!". Everyone was closely watched by the police and special forces from the OMON. Several people were detained.
Navalnyʼs supporters were not allowed to enter the cemetery. He was buried very quickly in the presence of his relatives.
- On February 16, 2024, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation reported the death of Russian oppositionist Aleksei Navalny in correctional colony No. 3 of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. Officially, the politician fell ill during the walk and fainted. Doctors pronounced death on the spot. The propaganda publication RT wrote that he suffered a blood clot.
- On February 24, Navalnyʼs body was given to his mother Lyudmila. This was preceded by threats from security forces.
- The head of Ukrainian intelligence (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov also said that Navalny died due to the rupture of a blood clot.