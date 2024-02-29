The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two more Su-34 fighters in the Avdiivka and Mariupol directions

The Ukrainian military destroyed two more Russian Su-34 fighters in the Avdiivka and Mariupol areas.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleshchuk.

The planes were liquidated around nine in the morning. Also at night, the military destroyed another Russian Su-34 fighter, that is, they shot down three planes in a day.

In general, this is already the tenth downed Su-34 in February, according to official data of the Air Force. Also this month, one Su-35 fighter, one Su-35C and an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft were shot down.