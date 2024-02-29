The Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter in the east

On the night of February 29, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber. The plane was shot down in the Eastern direction.

This was reported by the Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Today, February 29, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it is already a familiar day for Russians with the loss of another plane," Oleschuk commented.

This is already the eighth downed Su-34 in February, according to official data of the Air Force. Also this month, one Su-35 fighter, one Su-35C and an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft were shot down.