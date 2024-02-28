Belgium will finance the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU

Belgium will finance the Czech initiative to purchase 800 000 shells for Ukraine outside of Europe.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced this on Twitter (X).
According to him, Belgium will finance the Czech initiative for 200 million euros, so more ammunition will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.
- Earlier, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala announced that 15 European countries support the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine outside of Europe. At the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel stated that the Czech Republic had found the sources of almost 800 000 ammunition outside the EU countries. The country may be able to deliver them to Ukraine in "a matter of weeks", but will seek financing for this. Some EU countries, in particular France, have previously demanded that any EU funds spent on arming Ukraine be invested in European defense production. So they wanted to expand the limited production capabilities of the continent.