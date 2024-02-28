The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another two planes and 1 060 soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of February 28 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repulsed 13 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka, in the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Terny and Rozdolivsky districts of the Donetsk region. On the Bakhmut — 11 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks by Russians in the districts of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaisk, and Nevelske, in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 29 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and west of Pobeyda of the the Donetsk region. They also repelled 4 more attacks by Russians south of Vuhledar, Staromayorsk and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Orykhiv direction, the defenders repelled 8 Russian attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne, in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are holding positions and repelling Russian assaults. During the past day, the Russians once stormed the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnpro River.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, Russia lost two Su-34 fighter jets in the eastern direction over the past day. Also, the occupiers lost approximately 1,060 soldiers (killed and wounded), 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 24 drones, 47 vehicles and 6 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: