The Air Force eliminated another Russian Su-34

At around 2:00 p.m. on February 27, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces worked on another Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

This was reported by the Air Force commander Mykola Oleschuk.

It happened in the Eastern direction, as with the downed plane earlier that day.

"For such losses of combat and special aviation, the Russians should think about stopping the ʼairborne meat assaultsʼ at least for a while. Well, letʼs keep working... To victory," wrote Oleschuk.

This is already the seventh downed Su-34 in February, according to official Air Force data. Also this month, one Su-35 fighter, one Su-35C and an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft were shot down.