The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces explained enemy losses in daily statistics

The number of casualties among the enemyʼs manpower in the daily statistics of the General Staff is the total number of wounded and killed Russian soldiers. And as of February 27, 2024, the estimated losses of the Russian Federation in the war amount to 412 400 occupiers killed and wounded.

The spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, senior lieutenant Andriy Kovalev, reported this in a comment to "Ukrainian Truth" ["Ukraiinska Pravda"].

"Every day the General Staff publishes the total combat losses of the enemy. Letʼs emphasize that these are general losses. The total losses of the Russian occupiers, published by the General Staff, consist of two main indicators of losses suffered by the enemy during hostilities. Namely, irreversible losses and combat sanitary losses of the enemy. And as of February 27, 2024, the total losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 412 400 people," the spokesman explained.