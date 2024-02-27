The culmination of Russiaʼs special operation “Maidan 3” against Ukraine will happen in the spring

Russian special services are conducting operation "Maidan 3" against Ukraine. Its culmination will happen in March-May 2024, when the Russians will make maximum efforts to spread narratives destructive to world security and attempts to incite conflicts.

This was reported by the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine.

The main directions of Russian activity remain the disruption of Ukrainian mobilization, the spread of fakes about Ukraineʼs inability to win, about "fatigue from Ukraine" among partners and allies. The global goal is to reduce international support for Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russians are trying to demoralize Ukrainians, sow panic, and quarrel between the military and civilians, politicians and civil society.

During the climax of "Maidan 3", the Russian special services will use the following campaign methodology:

to question the legality of government decisions adopted in Ukraine after May 20;

to spread panic, despondency, artificially oppose civilians and military;

quarrel Ukraine with allies;

spread "conspiracy theories" in society.

All this is happening against the background of Russiaʼs statements about the creation of new types of superweapons, which can allegedly ensure the Russian Federationʼs technical superiority over the West.