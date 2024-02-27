The culmination of Russiaʼs special operation “Maidan 3” against Ukraine will happen in the spring

Russian special services are conducting operation "Maidan 3" against Ukraine. Its culmination will happen in March-May 2024, when the Russians will make maximum efforts to spread narratives destructive to world security and attempts to incite conflicts.
This was reported by the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine.
The main directions of Russian activity remain the disruption of Ukrainian mobilization, the spread of fakes about Ukraineʼs inability to win, about "fatigue from Ukraine" among partners and allies. The global goal is to reduce international support for Ukraine.
At the same time, the Russians are trying to demoralize Ukrainians, sow panic, and quarrel between the military and civilians, politicians and civil society.
During the climax of "Maidan 3", the Russian special services will use the following campaign methodology:
- to question the legality of government decisions adopted in Ukraine after May 20;
- to spread panic, despondency, artificially oppose civilians and military;
- quarrel Ukraine with allies;
- spread "conspiracy theories" in society.
All this is happening against the background of Russiaʼs statements about the creation of new types of superweapons, which can allegedly ensure the Russian Federationʼs technical superiority over the West.
And the Russians, through agents of influence in Ukraine and the world, will organize protests and discredit the process of exchanging prisoners of war.
"According to the enemyʼs plan, the situation in our country will be shaken in the first half of June, and then, taking advantage of this, Ukraine will be inflicted with a military defeat in the east. This is the key idea of their operation," the Committee summarized.
- In mid-November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians are seeking to sow division in Ukrainian society, create chaos within the country, and ultimately remove the president. And he said that it is about a campaign called "Maidan 3".
- At the end of November, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) reported that Russia had spent $1.5 billion on Maidan-3. This is Russiaʼs most expensive campaign since 2014 and the Revolution of Dignity.