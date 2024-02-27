Ukrainian troops withdrew from the villages of Severne and Stepove, which are near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the spokesman of the "Tavria" operational-strategic group Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the telethon.

According to him, fierce fighting for the Severne continued during yesterday evening and the night of February 27. The Russians suffered heavy losses, says Lykhoviy.

Before the start of the full-scale war, a total of up to a hundred people lived in Severne and Steppe.

At the same time, according to “Deepstate” military analysts, the enemy advanced near Orlivka, Berdychi and Tonenke.