The government is expanding the “eCherha” program for passenger cars

On February 27, the government adopted a resolution extending the “eCherha” service to car drivers.

This is stated on the government portal.

The Ministry of Infrastructure clarified that todayʼs decision creates prerequisites for the development of new functionality. Testing of this possibility is planned to be launched by the end of the year.

You can reserve places in the queue both through the "eCherha" and "Diia" applications. With the help of this service, cars have crossed the border more than 800 000 times — 756 000 trucks and 46 000 buses.