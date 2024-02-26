Poland disposes of 30 tons of Ukrainian corn, which unknown persons dumped on the tracks in Kotomir

In Kotomir near Bydgoszcz in Poland, Ukrainian grain was collected, which was dumped by unknown persons from freight cars onto the tracks. We are talking about 180 tons of Ukrainian grain, which was going to Morocco.

The publication Par writes that eight of the 40 carriages in the train were opened.

According to the Polish police, the carriages were opened by "third parties" because the holding ropes were cut.

Later it became known that part of the grain was collected, but about 30 tons remain on the tracks — it is being disposed of.