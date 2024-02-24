In Poland, unknown persons spilled Ukrainian grain for the third time

Ukrainian agricultural products were damaged for the third time in Poland, now the incident happened at the Dorogusk railway station.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"On the day of the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian military invasion, today, around 9 a.m., unknown persons damaged freight cars with beans," the ministry writes, adding that the systematic destruction of Ukrainian agricultural products is similar to planned sabotage.

"Our country defends itself and survives also thanks to farmers. Therefore, those who committed these crimes are definitely not interested in Ukrainian peace and the victory of the civilized world. We call on the law enforcement agencies of Poland to react immediately," commented Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" turned to the law enforcement agencies of Poland.