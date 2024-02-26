Media: Russia recruited Indians for the war in Ukraine

Russian agents recruited Indians for the war in Ukraine. One of them, Hemal Ashwinbhai from the state of Gujarat, was killed last week in firing.

The Indian newspaper The Hindu wrote about it.

The families of the recruits say that the men, aged 22 to 31, were hired to work as "assistants in the Russian military establishment" and sent to the battlefield under the pretext of "training."

Some newspaper sources claimed that dozens of Indians are now fighting on the side of the Russian army, while a source in the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the actual number of recruits last year was about 100 people.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India also admitted that among those who are fighting on the side of Russia, there are Indian citizens.

Some Indian recruits explained how they were deceived by Russian agents, promising large salaries and a Russian passport, but not informing about the work at the front. The recruits are asking the authorities to return them to India.

“In Moscow, we signed a contract in Russian and unwittingly became soldiers who were sent to fight in the war. We were deceived," noted one of the Indians.