Media: Russia recruited Indians for the war in Ukraine

Russian agents recruited Indians for the war in Ukraine. One of them, Hemal Ashwinbhai from the state of Gujarat, was killed last week in firing.
The Indian newspaper The Hindu wrote about it.
The families of the recruits say that the men, aged 22 to 31, were hired to work as "assistants in the Russian military establishment" and sent to the battlefield under the pretext of "training."
Some newspaper sources claimed that dozens of Indians are now fighting on the side of the Russian army, while a source in the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the actual number of recruits last year was about 100 people.
The Ministry of External Affairs of India also admitted that among those who are fighting on the side of Russia, there are Indian citizens.
Some Indian recruits explained how they were deceived by Russian agents, promising large salaries and a Russian passport, but not informing about the work at the front. The recruits are asking the authorities to return them to India.
“In Moscow, we signed a contract in Russian and unwittingly became soldiers who were sent to fight in the war. We were deceived," noted one of the Indians.
- A scheme for recruiting mercenaries for the war in Ukraine on the side of the occupiers was exposed in Cuba. Cuban authorities have arrested 17 people linked to a human trafficking ring that lured young Cuban men to fight on the side of Russia.
- According to the BBC, Russia is also recruiting Serbs. They are registered in the Moscow region and enrolled in the 106th division of the Airborne Forces. The Russian Federation involved the son of the former president of Yugoslavia Milosevic in this.
- Russia also recruited about 15 000 Nepalese. They were promised a salary of at least $2 000 per month and an accelerated process of obtaining a Russian passport.