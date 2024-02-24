Britain allocates £8.5 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Great Britain will allocate £8.5 million to the Red Cross and the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund so that Ukrainians receive humanitarian aid. Currently, more than 14.6 million people in Ukraine need it.

This is stated on the government website.

More than £6 million will go to support the most vulnerable sections of the population of Ukraine from the Red Cross, and another £2.5 million will go to finance the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund, which is part of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. This fund provides assistance, in particular, to residents of the frontline areas.

The funding is part of the £357 million in humanitarian aid the UK has provided since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Ukrainians are courageously defending their land from the brutal Russian invasion, but the last two years of war have tragically affected millions of people across Ukraine. Families were separated, towns and villages destroyed, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed. Britain supports Ukraine and seeks to support the most vulnerable Ukrainians who are experiencing the horrors of this war," said Foreign Minister David Cameron.