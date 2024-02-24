Britain will provide Ukraine with ammunition worth more than $300 million

Great Britain will strengthen Ukraineʼs artillery reserves with a package of ammunition worth £245 million (about $310 million), which is critical to the conduct of the war.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

Britain will spend this amount over the next year on the purchase and activation of supply chains for the production of urgently needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

London points out that Ukraine was particularly distinguished by the highly effective use of its artillery for conducting counter-battery fire — using drones and radar systems provided by Great Britain.

"Great Britain will do everything possible to enable Ukraine to continue the fight to victory," said British Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

He also added that the help from his country will increase critical reserves of artillery ammunition for the Armed Forces, "while the Royal Air Force completes another delivery of the latest Brimstone anti-tank missiles."

"Together we will ensure the defeat of Putin and the victory of democracy, the international order based on rules, and the Ukrainian people," Shapps emphasized.