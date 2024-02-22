Britain will provide Ukraine with 200 more Brimstone missiles and train 10 000 soldiers

Great Britain will deliver 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, and will also train 10 000 more Ukrainian servicemen in the first half of 2024.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps.
The minister noted that Brimstone missiles have already had a significant impact on the battlefield, "in one case forcing Russian troops to retreat after attempting to cross a river."
Ukraine previously received these missiles in various modifications.
- The Rimstone is a surface-to-surface or air-to-surface missile developed by the MBDA UK consortium for the British Royal Air Force. It is a 50-kilogram rocket almost 2 meters long, its warhead weighs more than 6 kilograms. The maximum speed is Mach 1.3 (~450 mps). Two generations of these missiles are known. The range of Brimstone I missiles was about 20 kilometers, the second generation — 60 kilometers. Ukraine already received such missiles.