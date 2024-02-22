Britain will provide Ukraine with 200 more Brimstone missiles and train 10 000 soldiers

Great Britain will deliver 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, and will also train 10 000 more Ukrainian servicemen in the first half of 2024.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Grant Shapps.

The minister noted that Brimstone missiles have already had a significant impact on the battlefield, "in one case forcing Russian troops to retreat after attempting to cross a river."

Ukraine previously received these missiles in various modifications.