Great Britain will deliver 600 “Brimstone” missiles to Ukraine

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with 600 Brimstone surface-to-surface missiles.

Reuters writes about it.

Such a statement was made by the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace during a meeting with defense ministers at the Tapa army base in Estonia. He outlined the previously announced package of military support for Ukraine, which includes Challenger 2 tanks, and specified exactly which missiles Britain will supply to Ukraine.

"If President Putin expects that this year we will get tired [of supporting Ukraine], he is wrong. We will plan [arms deliveries] for this year, and next year, and beyond,” he noted.

Brimstone is a surface-to-surface or air-to-surface missile developed by the MBDA UK consortium for the British Royal Air Force. This is a missile with a length of almost 2 meters and a weight of 50 kg, the warhead weighs more than 6 kg. The maximum speed is Mach 1.3 (~450 m/s). Two generations of these missiles are known. The range of Brimstone I missiles was about 20 km, the second generation — 60 km.