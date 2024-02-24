General Staff: Russian losses in two years of full-scale war exceeded 409 thousand soldiers

Last day, Russian troops lost about 770 personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the morning of February 24.

Therefore, the Ukrainian command estimates that, in total, from February 24, 2022 to February 24, 2024, Russia lost about 409,010 military personnel.

Also, according to the General Staff, the Russian army lost:

6,534 tanks (+8 per day);

12,425 armored fighting vehicles (+15);

9,952 artillery systems (+36);

999 rocket salvo systems;

684 means of anti-aircraft defense (+2);

340 aircraft (+1);

325 helicopters;

7,659 operational-tactical drones (+31);

1,905 cruise missiles (+2);

25 ships and boats;

1 submarine;

12,988 cars and tankers (+28);

1,576 units of special equipment (+1).

The day before, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the downing of a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. Russia and Ukraine give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022, Kyiv did not do this, saying that the data would be revealed after the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview with the American channel Fox News the day before that for every military man that Ukraine loses, Russia loses five.