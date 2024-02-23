The EU adopted the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. The list

The Council of the European Union adopted the 13th package of sanctions against Russia on the second anniversary of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The package includes individual restrictions, import-export controls, sanctions on iron and steel.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

Another 106 individuals and 88 legal entities were included in the sanctions lists. They concern, in particular, the military and defense sectors. These companies and people are involved in the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia, the deportation and hiding of Ukrainian children.

The Council of the EU added 27 new entities to the list of those who directly support Russiaʼs military-industrial complex. They are subject to stricter export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, as well as those that help technologically improve Russiaʼs defense and security sector. Some of these companies and organizations are based in third countries — India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkey. They helped Russia circumvent sanctions, produce and develop electronic components for weapons.

The EU imposed additional restrictions on the export of electrical transformers, components for the development and production of drones.

The EU Council also added Great Britain to the list of partner countries that impose sanctions on the import of iron and steel from Russia.