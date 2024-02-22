Britain imposed new sanctions against companies and businessmen for helping Russia in the war

Great Britain has imposed more than 50 new sanctions against companies and businessmen who help Russia fight against Ukraine.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

Ammunition manufacturers, electronics companies, diamond and oil traders have come under sanctions. These include companies related to the production of munitions, such as rocket launchers, missiles, explosives and other important goods used in military equipment.

In particular, the list includes:

14 individuals and legal entities related to the production of munitions, such as rocket launchers, missiles, explosives and other important goods used in military equipment, including Sverdlov State Enterprise, the largest enterprise in the Russian munitions industry. Also on the list;

key Russian importers and manufacturers of machine tools;

oil trader Nils Trust and his company Paramount Energy & Commodities SA;

shipping companies Fractal Marine DMCC, Beks Ship Management and Active Shipping, which work in Russian energy as part of Russiaʼs shadow fleet;

two Russian diamond companies, Almazny Svit and AGD Almazy, and Pavlo Oleksiyovich Marynichev, the new CEO of Alrosa (Russiaʼs largest state-owned diamond producer);

five top managers or owners of leading Russian producers of copper, zinc and steel.

These latest sanctions mark two years since Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine and demonstrate Britainʼs unwavering support for Ukraine throughout the necessary time, the press service added.