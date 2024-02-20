The EU extends sanctions against Russia for the occupation of Ukrainian territories for another year

The Council of the European Union extended the sanctions against Russia for the occupation of part of the territories of Ukraine until February 24, 2025.

This is stated in the decision published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The Council believes that as long as Russia continues its military aggression against Ukraine, thereby violating international law, it is expedient to maintain all restrictions against it and introduce new ones.

Such a decision on the extension of sanctions was adopted in Brussels on February 19, 2024. It entered into force today, February 20.

The European Union may soon adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia. The only country that was against it, Hungary, decided not to promise the package. If it is passed, almost 200 people and companies from Russia, China and other countries that help the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine will become subject to sanctions.