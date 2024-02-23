General Staff: Russia lost 1 000 occupiers in a day. The situation at the front

Over the past day, Russia has lost 1 000 invaders, 49 artillery systems, 37 armored combat vehicles, 9 units of special equipment and three tanks.

This is reported by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians tried five times to advance in the area of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region. In the Lyman direction, they attacked 14 times near Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the Andriyivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Toretsk areas in Donetsk region. And in the Avdiivka direction, 10 attacks were repulsed near Orlivka, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Maryinka direction, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 43 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Pobyeda. In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three attacks south of Zolota Nyva, the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks west of Verbove and in the Robotyne area. In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions and repelled five assault attempts on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel and three anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians.