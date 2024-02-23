Air defense forces shot down 23 Russian drones

During the night of February 23, Air Defense Forces shot down 23 out of 31 drones within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians also launched three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an anti-radar missile Kh-31P 1 and two Kh-22 cruise missiles.