Air defense forces shot down 23 Russian drones

During the night of February 23, Air Defense Forces shot down 23 out of 31 drones within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Russians also launched three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an anti-radar missile Kh-31P 1 and two Kh-22 cruise missiles.
- As a result of the night attack in Odesa and Dnipro there are dead and injured. The drones hit a civilian enterprise in Odesa, where three people died, and a high-rise building in Dnipro.