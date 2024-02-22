Denmark plans to deliver the first F-16s to Ukraine this summer

The Danish Ministry of Defense announced plans to transfer the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine already this summer, but this process primarily depends on the training of pilots, Ukrainian technical personnel and logistics infrastructure in Ukraine.

"It is difficult to establish a fixed schedule for the transfer of F-16 fighters, as there are several conditions that must be met before Ukraine can use the provided aircraft. However, I informed the conciliation commission that we are now working to ensure that everything goes smoothly this summer, when we expect to be able to deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if preparations go according to plan," noted Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The International Air Force Coalition is currently providing support to Ukraine in the training of personnel and infrastructure.