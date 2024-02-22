General Staff: Russia lost a fighter jet and 1 160 invaders over the past day

Russia lost a Su-34 fighter-bomber over the past day. They also lost 1 160 occupants, 41 artillery systems, 36 drones, 35 armored combat vehicles and 63 units of automobile equipment and tanks with PMM.

This is reported by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place.

At the Avdiivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 Russian attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Severne, Pervomayske, and Nevelske. In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked units of the Defense Forces 6 times in Terny and Vyimka districts of the Donetsk region. And in the direction of Bakhmut, the defenders repelled 2 attacks by the occupiers in the districts of Klishchiivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region — the Russians tried to break through the defenses 14 times during the day. In the direction of Novopavlivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 Russian attacks west of Verbovoy and in the Robotyny area. And in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced three times in the Sinkivka and Tabaivka districts of the Kharkiv region. In the Kherson direction, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnieper 4 times.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces attacked 10 personnel concentration areas and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russians. The Air Force also destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber — this is the seventh Russian aircraft destroyed in recent days.