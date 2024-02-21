The Ministry of Defense and the State Medical Service are considering a permit for the use of drugs as medicine in military units

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense will join a working group that is considering whether to grant permission to military units to use drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors for medical care.
This is stated in the Memorandum on Partnership and Cooperation between the Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova and the Head of the State Service for Medicines and Drug Control Roman Isayenko.
Last week, the first license to work in combat conditions with narcotics and precursors appeared. It made it possible to regularly receive the necessary medicines to help wounded servicemen at the pre-hospital stage.
The Ministry of Defense believes that strengthening cooperation with the State Medical Service will allow more effectively to launch the new system and regulate the circulation of narcotics.
- On February 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the legalization of medical cannabis, which will regulate the circulation of cannabis only in medical, industrial and scientific activities. It will simplify the medical use of cannabis-based drugs, but will strengthen the control of the National Police over the cultivation of this plant, the production and sale of drugs based on it.