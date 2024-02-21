The Ministry of Defense and the State Medical Service are considering a permit for the use of drugs as medicine in military units

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense will join a working group that is considering whether to grant permission to military units to use drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors for medical care.

This is stated in the Memorandum on Partnership and Cooperation between the Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova and the Head of the State Service for Medicines and Drug Control Roman Isayenko.

Last week, the first license to work in combat conditions with narcotics and precursors appeared. It made it possible to regularly receive the necessary medicines to help wounded servicemen at the pre-hospital stage.

The Ministry of Defense believes that strengthening cooperation with the State Medical Service will allow more effectively to launch the new system and regulate the circulation of narcotics.