Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law on medical cannabis

On February 13, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law on the legalization of medical cannabis.

Such information appeared in the card of draft law No. 7457.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on medical cannabis in the second reading on December 21, 2023. Deputies from "Batkivshchyna" immediately after that submitted a draft resolution on the cancellation of the Councilʼs decision. However, in the end, Batkivshchynaʼs attempt to block the law failed.

It will now enter into force six months after its promulgation.

The law regulates the circulation of cannabis only in medical, industrial and scientific activities. The document simplifies the medical use of cannabis-based drugs, while at the same time providing for strict control by the National Police over the cultivation of this plant, production and sale of drugs based on it.

Millions of Ukrainians need treatment with such drugs. Medicines based on medical cannabis are used for chronic pain, epilepsy, anorexia, post-traumatic syndrome, diseases of the immune system, arthritis and rheumatism, asthma, Alzheimerʼs and Parkinsonʼs diseases, and many other serious diseases. In Ukraine, in particular, wounded and military personnel with PTSD need such treatment.