The Ukrainian Parliament adopted the draft law on medical cannabis in the second reading

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 7457 on medical cannabis in the second reading.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

248 MPs voted for this decision.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

The draft law regulates the circulation of cannabis only in medical, industrial and scientific activities.

The distribution of recreational marijuana for recreational use will continue to be a crime that will be investigated by the police in accordance with the law.

The production of medicines will be strictly controlled at all stages. Only legal entities that receive the appropriate license and GMP certificate will be able to grow under 24-hour video surveillance with access for the National Police. Each bush will have individual coding to track the arrival of plants to patients.

Medicines based on medical cannabis can be obtained only by electronic prescription. This prescription will be prescribed by the doctor to the patient according to his condition, as is currently the case with morphine.

Next, the law must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. If this happens, the law will enter into force 6 months after its promulgation — in the second half of 2024.