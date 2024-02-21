Zelensky promised “quick steps” from the government in response to blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after a conference call with government officials, informed about the quick next steps regarding the blockade on the part of Poland.

"With government officials — the Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, ministers Dmytro Kuleba, Oleksandr Kubrakov and Mykola Solsky — we discussed the situation in detail and determined our next steps. They will be very soon," he noted.

Zelensky also added that trade liberalization with the EU should continue.

Consul General of Poland in Lviv Eliza Dzwonkiewicz asked for an apology from Ukrainians for the Polesʼ actions. On Facebook, she stated that "a real Pole would never stab his neighbors fighting for freedom with a knife in the back." Dzwonkiewicz clarified that it is not about the Polesʼ demands, but about the form of protest.

At the same time, Polandʼs deputy minister of agriculture Michał Kołodziejczak allowed the introduction of new restrictions, in case of "lack of cooperation from Ukraine.