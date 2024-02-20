”Ukroboronprom” will cooperate with the leading European manufacturer of missile systems MBDA

"Ukrainian Defense Industry" signed a memorandum with the leading company for the development and production of missile systems MBDA Deutschland. This company develops, in particular, Taurus long-range cruise missiles, which Ukraine is asking Germany for.

The press service of "Ukroboronprom" writes about this.

The memorandum envisages a joint study of programs or opportunities for cooperation in the field of air defense systems and concepts. Potential areas of partnership will be research, development, production, investment, etc.

According to Ukroboronprom General Director Herman Smetanin, such cooperation "lays a solid foundation for the further development of our defense industry and contributes to its integration into NATOʼs defense industry."

MBDA Deutschland Managing Director Thomas Gottschild also believes that the agreement is "an important milestone in the relationship between the defense industries of our countries."

MBDA Deutschland develops and manufactures anti-missile and air defense systems, including the Mistral Atlas air defense system and Mistral MANPADS.