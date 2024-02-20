The EU provides €75 million in humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

The European Commission allocates the first €75 million in humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine affected by the war.

The EC press service writes about it.

According to her estimates, 14.6 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance.

The money allocated will be used to provide emergency assistance, including providing access to basic needs such as shelter, protection, clean water, education and health care. At the heart of the EUʼs humanitarian strategy in Ukraine is the protection of war victims, especially those living in the frontline regions.

In total, the European Commission allocated €926 million for humanitarian aid programs to civilians affected by the war in Ukraine after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February 2022.

Of this money, €860 million went to humanitarian programs within Ukraine, and another €66 million went to support refugees who left for Moldova.