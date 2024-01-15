The UN requested $4.2 billion to support Ukraine and refugees

The United Nations and partners have appealed to donors to allocate $4.2 billion to support war-affected communities in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian refugees and host communities, through 2024.

This is stated in the UN statement.

According to the organization, almost two years after the invasion, 14.6 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine — thatʼs 40% of the population. About 6.3 million people left the country and remain refugees, mostly in Europe.

The Organization noted that Russiaʼs attacks, as well as the harsh winter, are exacerbating Ukraineʼs need for humanitarian aid.

The UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires $3.1 billion for 2024 and is designed for 8.5 million people in Ukraine. The UN reminded donors about Russian attacks on residential buildings, schools and hospitals, as well as water, gas and energy supply systems.

The UN Refugee Agency has its Regional Plan, which needs $1.1 billion and is focused on helping 2.3 million refugees and their host communities.

It is noted that Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries need increased and constant support, because they have difficulties with access to medical care and employment. "Only 40 to 60 percent are employed, often in jobs below their qualifications, and many remain vulnerable, without livelihoods," the UN said.

In total, two UN plans are aimed at supporting about 10.8 million people in Ukraine and abroad.