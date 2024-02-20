Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross to find out the circumstances of the shooting of the soldiers of the 110th brigade

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to find out all the circumstances of the possible murder of six soldiers of the 110th brigade from the "Zenit" stronghold during their exit from Avdiivka.

"As the ombudsman of Ukraine, I urgently sent letters to the ICRC and the UN to record this war crime and clarify all the circumstances. I note that this is not the first time that Russia grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions by executing prisoners of war," Lubinets noted.