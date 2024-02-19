The shooting of Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka: the 110th brigade explained why it did not evacuate the wounded

The Prosecutorʼs Office of Donetsk region is investigating the possible execution of six Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka at the "Zenith" position, who were unable to leave the surrounded position due to injuries. On February 17, Russian propagandists shared a video with the bodies of Ukrainians thrown into the water. Several of them were recognized by their relatives.

In response to this, the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka wrote that several seriously wounded and dead soldiers could not be evacuated because the occupiers were conducting a rapid and large-scale offensive, accompanied by aerial bombardment, artillery fire and fpv drone attacks.

The brigade decided to contact the coordination center and the organizations that are negotiating with the Russian side regarding the exchange of prisoners, in order to agree on the assistance to seriously wounded unarmed Ukrainian fighters, which is provided for by international laws of warfare.

The Russian occupiers, as they write in the brigade, agreed to evacuate the wounded and provide them with assistance, and then exchange them. Therefore, the Ukrainian military was ordered to save their lives.

The brigade learned about what happened next from the Russian public. In the video released by the Russians from the occupied position of Zenit, relatives recognized Georgy Pavlov, Andriy Dubnytskyi, and Ivan Zhitnyk, who were already dead. According to the brigade, the enemy also shot Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosik. Information about the sixth fighter is still being checked.