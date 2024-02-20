In Kyiv, the blogger was banned from using social networks due to suspicion of justifying the war

A Kyiv blogger was informed of the suspicion of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He was also banned from using social networks and messengers.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

As the investigation found out, the 39-year-old blogger calls himself a political analyst and spreads justifications for the war on Telegram (6.5 thousand subscribers), YouTube (26.4 thousand subscribers) and on Twitter.

The prosecutorʼs office noted that the man claimed that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was not launched by Russia, but by the US president, and that the US in general is guilty of the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, missile attacks.

The suspect was placed under house arrest.

Київська міська прокуратура